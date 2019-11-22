Dowd (upper body) won't suit up for Saturday's matchup with Vancouver, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dowd will miss his fifth straight game due to his upper-body issue, but can be activated off injured reserve as soon as healthy. The center's absence, combined with that of Nicklas Backstrom (upper body), has opened the door for Beck Malenstyn and Michael Sgarbossa to log some time in the NHL, though both players figure to be sent back to AHL Hershey once Backstrom and Dowd are cleared to play.