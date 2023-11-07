Dowd (upper body) has begun skating on his own and could return to practice some time this week according to Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Dowd has missed the last eight games with the injury and remains without a clear timetable for returning. The 33-year-old has always been an invaluable defensive specialist in his time with the Capitals, but he could see an increased role with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) unlikely to return this season and Connor McMichael still learning the ropes as a big-league pivot.