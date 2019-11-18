Dowd (upper body) won't play in Monday's matchup with Anaheim, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dowd will miss his third straight game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Alabama native notched four points in 14 games, but was forced to serve as a healthy scratch on six different occasions. Once cleared to play, the natural center may still spend some time in the press box, which limits his fantasy value to mid-range at best.