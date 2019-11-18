Capitals' Nic Dowd: Ruled out versus Ducks
Dowd (upper body) won't play in Monday's matchup with Anaheim, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Dowd will miss his third straight game due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Alabama native notched four points in 14 games, but was forced to serve as a healthy scratch on six different occasions. Once cleared to play, the natural center may still spend some time in the press box, which limits his fantasy value to mid-range at best.
