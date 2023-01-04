Dowd scored a goal and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Dowd tied the game 3-3 a minute into the third period, burying a cross-ice feed from Sonny Milano. Dowd now has three points in his last two games and seven (five goals, two assists) in his last seven contests. The veteran center shouldn't be counted on to keep up this scoring pace in a fourth-line role, but he'll likely top his career-best mark of 24 points set last season. Dowd has 10 goals and seven assists through 39 games this year.