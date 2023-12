Dowd tallied a pair of goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Dowd extended Washington's lead to 3-1 in the second period before adding a second goal in the final frame, beating Arvid Soderblom with a wrister through traffic. It's the first multi-point game of the season for Dowd -- he now has three goals in his last five games after posting just two points (a goal and an assist) through his first 10 contests.