Capitals' Nic Dowd: Signs with Caps

Dowd has signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Capitals.

Dowd finished with three goals and four points along with a minus-10 rating in 56 games between Vancouver and LA during the 2017-18 season. With Jay Beagle now in Vancouver, the Caps are keen to add some organizational depth down the middle, and the rugged center's proficiency in the faceoff dot (51% in 2017-18) was likely a motivating factor. The 28-year-old forward will compete for a spot on the roster, but without much offensive acumen, will struggle to maintain much fantasy value in standard formats.