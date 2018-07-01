Capitals' Nic Dowd: Signs with Caps
Dowd has signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Capitals.
Dowd finished with three goals and four points along with a minus-10 rating in 56 games between Vancouver and LA during the 2017-18 season. With Jay Beagle now in Vancouver, the Caps are keen to add some organizational depth down the middle, and the rugged center's proficiency in the faceoff dot (51% in 2017-18) was likely a motivating factor. The 28-year-old forward will compete for a spot on the roster, but without much offensive acumen, will struggle to maintain much fantasy value in standard formats.
