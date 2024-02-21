Dowd (upper body) is considered to be day-to-day, but he won't travel for the Capitals' upcoming two-game road trip, the team reports Wednesday.

Dowd is expected to miss Thursday's match in Tampa Bay and Saturday's road contest versus the Panthers. After that, the Capitals will return home to face the Senators on Monday. With the 33-year-old forward unavailable, Pierrick Dube was recalled from AHL Hershey on Wednesday and might draw into the lineup. Dowd has eight goals, 16 points, 30 PIM, 56 hits and 57 blocks in 45 appearances this season.