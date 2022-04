Dowd recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Dowd set up John Carlson for the empty-net goal in the final minute of this contest. The 31-year-old Dowd has been solid lately with two goals and four helpers in his last six games, though he remains firmly entrenched as the fourth-line center. He's enjoyed a career year with 24 points, 86 shots on net, 128 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 60 outings.