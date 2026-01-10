Dowd recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dowd hasn't scored since Dec. 11 versus the Hurricanes, but he hasn't gone more than three games without a point since, earning five helpers over 14 contests in that span. The 35-year-old defensive center continues to see key minutes in a shutdown role. He's earned 11 points, 36 shots on net, 31 PIM, 59 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 37 outings this season.