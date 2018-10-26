Capitals' Nic Dowd: Snags helper in loss
Dowd delivered a primary assist in Thursday's 4-1 road loss to the Oilers.
Dowd roped a nifty backdoor pass to Andre Burakovsky for Washington's lone goal of the contest. The possession metrics from Dowd have been fantastic -- for instance, he's rocking a 54.9 Corsi For percentage -- but he's cemented in a bottom-six role to severely limit his fantasy prospects.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.