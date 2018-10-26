Dowd delivered a primary assist in Thursday's 4-1 road loss to the Oilers.

Dowd roped a nifty backdoor pass to Andre Burakovsky for Washington's lone goal of the contest. The possession metrics from Dowd have been fantastic -- for instance, he's rocking a 54.9 Corsi For percentage -- but he's cemented in a bottom-six role to severely limit his fantasy prospects.

