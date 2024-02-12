Dowd scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dowd gave the Capitals a lead early in the first period. He snapped a five-game point drought with the tally, though that slump followed a strong January that saw the fourth-liner rack up seven points over 13 appearances. Dowd has eight goals, six assists, 40 shots on net, 45 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 42 outings this season. He's steady as a defensive center, but he typically won't score enough to help in fantasy.