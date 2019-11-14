Capitals' Nic Dowd: Suffers hand injury
Dowd is dealing with a hand injury suffered versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Depending on the severity of the cut on Dowd's hand, he could be in danger of missing Friday's matchup with Montreal. The Alabama native is stuck in a seven-game goal drought and has put just six shots on goal over that stretch. Given his limited offensive upside, Dowd's potential absence is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners.
