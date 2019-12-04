Play

Dowd had two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dowd's assists came on both Garnet Hathaway goals in the contest. Dowd is up to six points in 18 contests. He's a decent fourth-liner, but he's averaged just 10:11 per game this season -- his contributions to the offense are too infrequent to interest fantasy owners.

