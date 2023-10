Dowd (upper body) was held out of Friday's practice for "maintenance" reasons, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Dowd was held out of Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Senators and appears to be a genuine game-time decision for Saturday's showdown with the Canadiens. Alexei Protas figures to hold down the fourth-line center position as long as the 33-year-old remains out fo the lineup