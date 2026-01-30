Dowd scored a goal, added six hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Dowd had the first goal of the game and the last one in the shootout to help the Capitals earn the win after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period. The 35-year-old defensive center had gone 23 games without a goal, picking up seven assists in that span. He's produced three goals, 14 points, 41 shots on net, 84 hits, 36 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 47 outings this season.