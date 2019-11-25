Capitals' Nic Dowd: Targeting Wednesday return
Dowd (upper body) is still awaiting final medical clearance, but expects to be in the lineup versus Florida on Wednesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Dowd missed the previous five games due to his upper-body injury and will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can rejoin the lineup. The club will need to make a corresponding move in order to clear space under the 23-man roster limit, though a retroactive tag on Nicklas Backstrom (upper body) could be a short-term fix. If Dowd is cleared to play, it figures to be in a bottom-six role with mid-range fantasy impact at best.
