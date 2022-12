Dowd scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin as he looks for goal No. 801 to tie Gordie Howe on the all-time list, but Dowd stole the show with two goals in 11 seconds in the second period before helping to set up Dmitry Orlov for the OT winner. It's Dowd's first multi-point performance of the season, and the veteran checking-line forward has seven goals and 13 points through 33 games on the season.