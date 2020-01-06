Capitals' Nic Dowd: Tickles twine Sunday
Dowd tallied a goal, two shots and two hits during Sunday's 5-4 overtime victory against the Sharks.
The marker brings Dowd to five goals and 10 points in 30 games on the season -- but he has three goals and four points over his last seven games. Despite the hot streak, the 29-year-old remains largely irrelevant for fantasy purposes due to a lack of offensive opportunity.
