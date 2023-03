Dowd provided a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Dowd scored in the third period to increase Washington's lead to 4-1. It was his 11th goal and 22nd point in 53 games this season. Dowd has tied his career high in goals and is just two points away from his personal best in the latter category, which he set in 2021-22 with 24 points in 64 outings.