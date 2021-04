Dowd scored a goal on his only shot and dished out a pair of hits in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Dowd beat Boston goalie Daniel Vladar with a heavy wrist shot from the left circle, extending Washington's lead to 5-0 late in the second period. It was the eighth goal of the year for the 30-year-old Dowd, matching his career high from the 2018-19 season.