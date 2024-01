Dowd notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The checking-line center opened the scoring early in the second period, beating Cam Talbot on the backhand to complete a 2-on-1 rush. Dowd is suddenly making regular appearances on the scoresheet, racking up two goals and five points over the last five games, but that accounts for half his production on the season -- through 29 contests, the 33-year-old has six goals and 10 points.