Dowd (upper body) will be in the lineup against Florida on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Dowd will be back in action following a five-game stint on injured reserve. The center figures to slot into a fourth-line role alongside Brendan Leipsic and Beck Malenstyn, which likely won't offer Dowd much in terms of scoring opportunities and will limit his fantasy value.

