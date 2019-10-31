Dowd (lower body) is considered day-to-day after suffering an injury against Toronto on Wednesday, but will get on the ice Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

At this point, Dowd should probably be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Buffalo. The center notched two goals, one assist and seven shots in 11 appearances this season as a bottom-six role player. If Dowd is unable to suit up Friday, it will likely open the door for Chandler Stephenson to get back into the lineup following two games in the press box.