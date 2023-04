Dowd (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against New Jersey, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington.

Thursday's match is the Capitals' season finale, so Dowd will finish the campaign with 13 goals and 25 points in 65 contests. His last game of the campaign was April 8. Dowd is inked to a three-year, $3.9 million contract that runs through the 2024-25 campaign, so unless he's traded, the 32-year-old will be back with Washington next season.