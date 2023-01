Dowd (lower body) won't be available for Tuesday's tilt with Minnesota, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Dowd, who was injured Monday against the Islanders, is expected to be out for a bit, according to coach Peter Laviolette. Based on that, It doesn't sound like the Capitals forward will be ready to play Thursday against Arizona. Dowd will be replaced in the lineup by Lars Eller, who was a healthy scratch Monday.