Dowd (upper body) won't travel to Montreal for Thursday's game and will be evaluated when the Capitals return home, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Dowd was a late scratch for Wednesday's contest and will miss at least one more before he's able to return. His ongoing absence should allow Sonny Milano to stay in the Capitals' lineup versus the Canadiens on Thursday. Beyond that, Dowd's status is uncertain until his injury is examined further.