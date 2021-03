Jensen dished out a pair of assists and was plus-2 in a 6-0 win over the Sabres on Monday.

Jensen logged his second consecutive two-point game, assisting on goals by Nicklas Backstrom and Daniel Sprong in the middle stanza. Jensen hasn't flashed much offensive appeal over the course of his NHL career, but he's managed to reach the scoresheet in five of his last eight contests (two goals, five assists).