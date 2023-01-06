Jensen registered an assist and three shots during Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

With four points in his last four games, Jensen is on pace to shatter his career-high of 21 points set just a season ago. The pending unrestricted free agent should get a hefty increase from his current $2.5 million salary when he signs his next contract, but for now, the Capitals are happy to have his steady presence in the lineup -- particularly with John Carlson (face) expected to miss a considerable amount of time.