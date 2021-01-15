Jensen registered an assist and blocked two shots while logging 20:17 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Jensen has helpers in consecutive season openers and the Capitals can only hope the offense doesn't go dormant for the Minnesotan as it did during the 2019-20 season when he managed just eight assists in 68 games. The 30-year-old will need to shine to fend off competition from Jonas Siegenthaler and Trevor van Riemsdyk for playing time, making him a risky fantasy asset even in deeper leagues.