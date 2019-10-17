Capitals' Nick Jensen: Bags apple Wednesday
Jensen registered an assist and three hits while logging 16:40 of ice time during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
The helper snapped a six-game scoring drought for Jensen, who has managed just two points and a minus-4 rating in eight games to start the season. The 29-year-old has a chance to best his career-high of 15 points if he can log regular minutes as a top-four defenseman, but can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats until he finds another gear offensively.
