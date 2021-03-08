Jensen scored a goal on two shots to go with one hit and one block in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Philadelphia.

Jensen closed out the scoring just over four minutes into the third period, jumping into a rush late and beating Carter Hart to the blocker side. It was Jensen's first goal not only of the season, but his first in parts of three seasons with Washington. The 30-year-old was acquired from Detroit during the 2018-19 season and went his first 108 games with the Capitals before lighting the lamp.