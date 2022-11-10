Jensen posted an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Jensen helped out on a Marcus Johansson goal in the third period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Jensen, who hasn't found as much success since John Carlson (lower body) and Dmitry Orlov (lower body) have been out of action. Jensen is at eight points, 22 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating through 15 games this year. He should continue to log top-four minutes as a more physically-inclined defenseman.