Jensen logged an assist, four hits and five blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Jensen remained on the second pairing even with John Carlson (lower body) out. That didn't stop Jensen from logging a season-high 26:02 of ice time in the shootout loss, which saw the Capitals on the penalty kill late in the third period and overtime. The 32-year-old defenseman is off to an impressive start with a goal, six assists, 13 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances. He's added 18 blocked shots and 16 hits. He'll likely regress on offense, but Jensen is a steady top-four defender.