Jensen registered a goal and an assist with a team-leading five hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Colorado. He also had two shots and a plus-3 rating.

Jensen led a 3-on-1 rush late in the first period and finished off a give-and-go with Dmitry Orlov to give the Capitals a 2-1 edge. Later he drew the primary assist on Nic Dowd's rebound goal in the opening minute of the first period. Jensen will see plenty of minutes for the Capitals, but his offensive capabilities are limited; the four goals he scored as a rookie in 2016-17 remain his career best, and he's never topped 15 points in a season.