Jensen recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

The helper is Jensen's second point in seven games this season, a marked improvement in scoring pace over a 2019-20 campaign that saw him notch just eight assists in 68 games. The 30-year-old Minnesotan should continue to log regular minutes on Washington's third defense pairing, but such an assignment is exactly conducive to broad fantasy appeal.