Jensen recorded an assist and added four shots during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

Jensen has managed four assists in nine games during January and sits just one point away from his career-high (21) set just a season ago. A lack of goal-scoring (1) is the only blemish for the 32-year-old in the midst of a breakout campaign as he heads towards unrestricted free agency in the offseason.