Jensen recorded an assist and a shot across 16:25 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Jensen now has just four points, 50 shots on net and 53 blocked shots through 53 games. He starts just 47.5 percent of shifts in the offensive zone, so the lack of points isn't necessarily surprising, albeit a bit disappointing after posting 20 points last year. His fantasy value isn't salvaged by blocked shots or hits, either.