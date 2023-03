Jensen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Ducks.

Jensen, fresh off of signing a three-year contract with the Capitals on Tuesday, was injured and ruled out before the end of the first period Wednesday. The 32-year-old defenseman logged just 2:29 of ice time in the contest, and the quick decision on his status is typically a discouraging sign. More information should be available prior to Saturday's game in San Jose.