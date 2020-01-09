Capitals' Nick Jensen: Failing offensively
Jensen has not registered a point in his last 37 games.
Jensen's offensive output has evaporated since Oct. 18 and he has just two helpers in 45 games. The 29-year-old will need to improve his performance to stave off a challenge to his ice time from Christian Djoos or top prospects like Martin Feherevary in the near future and is a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
