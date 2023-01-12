Jensen compiled an assist, two blocked shots and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Jensen has always been a strong defender, but now he's paying dividends in some of the deeper fantasy leagues due to a sudden offensive surge. The 32-year-old is up to one goal and 18 assists through 44 games, with his career-best pace complemented by 57 hits and 85 blocked shots. Jensen isn't a household name, but you could do a lot worse than to rely on him as a streaming option while he's performing so well at even strength.