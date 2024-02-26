Jensen (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday versus the Senators, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Jensen left the morning skate after a brief appearance on the ice. According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, the 33-year-old defender crashed into the end boards during the first period of Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. However, Jensen was able to return for the start of the second period and finished the game. He has earned eight assists, 50 shots on goal and 85 blocked shots in 56 games this season. If Jensen can't play Monday, Ethan Bear is expected to draw back into the lineup.