Jensen (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus the Sabres in the third period, Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now reports.

Head coach Peter Laviolette didn't have an update on Jensen's status after the game. The 32-year-old blueliner missed three games recently with an upper-body injury, but it's unclear if this issue is related to his previous absence. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Blues.