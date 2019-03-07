Capitals' Nick Jensen: Lends helping hand in win
Jensen posted an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
The assist was Jensen's first point in his last eight appearances and moved him to 16 in 65 games this season. The 28-year-old blueliner also recorded a team-high five shots on goal in the win.
