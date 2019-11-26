Capitals' Nick Jensen: Mired in slump
Jensen has no points and a minus-4 rating in his last 17 games.
Jensen has been demoted to the third defense pairing and, suffice it to say, has not delivered quite what the Capitals were hoping for after signing the 29-year-old to a four-year extension in February. The Minnesotan is a negligible fantasy asset until he can revive his offensive production.
