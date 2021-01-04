Jensen skated on the fourth defense pairing alongside Jonas Siegenthaler during Monday's practice, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Jensen's reduced role is not a surprise given the offseason signing of Justin Schultz, but the lineups in Washington's first practice certainly suggest the Minnesotan is headed for a depth role this year. The 30-year-old managed just eight assists in 68 games during the 2019-20 season and the lack of a dependable spot in the lineup exiles him to the fringes of fantasy relevance for the time being.