Jensen (upper body) is still wearing a non-contact jersey ahead of Monday's clash with the Kings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Jensen has registered three points in his last five contests but will miss his second consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. With the blueliner sidelined, along with Martin Fehervary (lower body), the Caps will be forced to utilize Alexander Alexeyev and Vincent Iorio as their third pairing.