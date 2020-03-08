Capitals' Nick Jensen: Notches helper Saturday
Jensen tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating, three hits and four blocked shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Jensen now has helpers in consecutive games -- averaging 21:26 of ice time during those contests. The Minnesotan has been very underwhelming in his first full season with the Capitals, posting just eight assists in 67 games. Despite better play of late, the 29-year-old is still not recommended for postseason fantasy purposes unless he can become a more consistent offensive producer.
