Capitals' Nick Jensen: Notches helper Thursday
Jensen recorded an assist on Nic Dowd's game-winning goal during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
Jensen has registered three helpers in his last four games as his role is increasing following the seemingly long-term injury to Michal Kempny (leg). The Minnesotan has two goals and 19 points in 76 games with the Capitals and Red Wings.
