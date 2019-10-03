Capitals' Nick Jensen: Notches helper Wednesday
Jensen registered a power-play assist and two blocked shots while logging 20:04 of ice time during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.
Jensen looks to have inherited Matt Niskanen's role on the second pairing with Dmitry Orlov in his first full season with the Capitals after being acquired via trade in February. The 29-year-old has a good chance to have a career year now that he's had more time to acclimate to his new surroundings and could provide some modest fantasy value in standard leagues if he can become a more consistent point producer from the back end.
