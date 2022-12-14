Jensen logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Jensen set up an Anthony Mantha insurance tally in the third period. The assist was Jensen's second in his last five games, but his strong October is just a distant memory at this stage of the season. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to one goal, 11 helpers, 36 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-10 rating in 31 contests while serving as a steady top-four option.